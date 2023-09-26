Manish Malhotra to design Air India crew’s new outfit, saree uniforms likely to be phased out: Sources1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Air India is considering changing the uniforms of its female cabin crew after 60 years of wearing sarees.
In a move that may surprise many, Air India is contemplating a change in the uniforms of its female cabin crew. For the last 60 years, flight attendants have donned sarees, a traditional Indian outfit. However, the national carrier may soon opt for modern attire, abandoning the saree, a source within the airline has revealed to the Hindustan Times.