Air India is considering changing the uniforms of its female cabin crew after 60 years of wearing sarees.

In a move that may surprise many, Air India is contemplating a change in the uniforms of its female cabin crew. For the last 60 years, flight attendants have donned sarees, a traditional Indian outfit. However, the national carrier may soon opt for modern attire, abandoning the saree, a source within the airline has revealed to the Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: DGCA suspends Air India Flight safety chief for one month. Here's why Air India's new wardrobe is expected to be unveiled by November 2023, according to the insiders who chose to remain anonymous. While Manish Malhotra, the designer reportedly tasked with updating the uniform, refrained from making any comments due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), officials acquainted with the matter have revealed to HT that other traditional alternatives such as churidars are under consideration. Men are expected to continue wearing suits.

A second official within the airline hinted that sarees might not be completely eliminated from the uniform choices. The source indicated that ready-to-wear sarees, designed to resemble traditional ones without requiring intricate draping, were among the options put forth for consideration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline's history with the saree stretches back to 1962 when the decision to switch from skirts, jackets, and hats was initiated by the late JRD Tata. Female crew members who served during that era reminisced about how they took pride in their uniforms and were trained to drape sarees correctly.

Another insider confirmed that the colour scheme of the new uniforms would align with Air India's new uniform, featuring shades of deep red, aubergine and gold. Following the merger with Vistara, the new attire is expected to be adopted by the latter's cabin crew as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Air India new logo: Netizens give ‘mixed reviews’ to Tata Group's airline; Here's what they said The CEO and Managing Director of Air India, Campbell Wilson, announced at a rebranding event on August 10 that the airline's new look would debut on the A350 aircraft. The first A350 is slated to arrive in October, after which the redesigned uniforms will be launched.

