Manish Tiwary gets additional mandate to manage Amazon India seller services

Amazon India Vice-President for Consumer Business Manish Tiwary has been given the additional mandate of the seller service unit, according to the company.

Amazon India Vice President (Seller Services) Gopal Pillai, who had relocated to India from Seattle in 2015, will be returning to the US after the five-year stint, the company said in a statement.

Manish Tiwary, vice-president (consumer business), will take over Pillai's responsibilities, it added.

"Amit Agarwal will continue as global senior vice-president and country head for Amazon India, as it remains focused on being a digital catalyst to transform quality of lives and livelihoods across India, and unleashing the country's potential in the 21st century," the company said.

A 20-year veteran at fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever, Tiwary had joined Amazon India in 2016 and succeeded Samir Kumar who had decided to move back to Amazon's Seattle headquarters at that time.

Tiwary has been leading the consumer business, including category management portfolio and brand partnerships across verticals. With the expanded role, he will now also oversee seller services on the marketplace.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via