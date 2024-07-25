Mankind Pharma is likely to acquire Advent International-backed Bharat Serums & Vaccines (BSV), as the company leads the bidding process. The official signing of the proposed deal transaction is expected shortly.

Mankind Pharma has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Bharat Serums & Vaccines (BSV), backed by Advent International, after submitting a binding bid. Quoting sources familiar with the matter, Moneycontrol reported on July 25 that Mankind Pharma had taken the lead in the acquisition process.

The report said that Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) consortium are the other bidders in the acquisition process of buying BSV in the deal, which is estimated at a valuation between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

"Mankind Pharma is the likely front-runner now, though there is no clarity on whether an exclusivity pact has been signed as yet. Factors like bid value and taxation are likely to have played a key role along with deal approval timelines," said one of the anonymous persons cited by Moneycontrol news report.

“Mankind Pharma being a domestic player will be in a position to acquire 100 per cent of the target at one go, as compared to a foreign suitor which requires government approval beyond 74 per cent stake," the news report said.

Mankind Pharma and Advent International refused to comment on Moneycontrol's email enquiry. The news website reported, quoting a second source, that the official signing of the proposed deal transaction is to be expected shortly.

Mankind Pharma earlier bid for Apax Partners-backed Healthium Medtech, a medical device maker, but KKR won the auction process in the end. According to the report, a buyout of Bharat Serums & Vaccines will improve Mankind Pharma's domestic operations as the company's product portfolio comprises formulations across acute and therapeutic areas.

Insight into Bharat Serums & Vaccines: Advent International announced the buyout of a majority stake in BSV in November 2019, giving an exit to investors such as Orbimed Asia and Kotak PE and a partial exit to the promoters, the Daftary family. This deal resulted in the firm's $500 million valuation, as per the report.

The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited was established in 1971 and develops, manufactures, and markets biological, biotech, and pharmaceutical formulations.

As per the rating firm ICRA Ratings report released in September 2023, the company's product portfolio consisted of plasma derivatives, monoclonal, fertility hormones, antitoxins, antifungals, anaesthetics, cardiovascular drugs, diagnostic products, etc. The company has a manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra and Thane along with a R&D unit in Navi Mumbai. The company also has four wholly-owned subsidiaries in the US, Germany, the Philippines and India.