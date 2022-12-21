Mankind Pharma forays into pet-care segment

India has seen growth in pet ownership in the last decade which accelerated during the pandemic. Food plays a crucial role in providing pets with health and nutritional value. Mankind Pharma aims to enhance the health of pets with its medicine, supplements, and grooming ranges
NEW DELHI: Pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma Ltd. has forayed into pet food segment, launching PetStar Dog Food. The company said it will strive to make the brand a nutritious and healthy food brand for pets, both dogs and cats.
Mars Petcare and Himalaya Wellness Company are two major companies operating in the segment.
The company, in a statement, said it aims to build and support the pet care ecosystem by offering pet food, medicine, supplements, and grooming products. PetStar Dog Food will cater to evolving needs of the pet community, which include dry food, treats, gravy and other products. Products will be available in various flavours and will be manufactured in the UK by using technology and European raw material.The company said its products are manufactured in line with the safety standards of British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS) and the food is tested in laboratories, and will made keeping in mind Indian climatic conditions.
India has seen growth in pet ownership in the last decade which accelerated during the pandemic. Food plays a crucial role in providing pets with health and nutritional value. With this aspiration, Mankind Pharma aims to enhance the health of pets with its medicine, supplements, and grooming ranges.Rajeev Juneja, managing director and vice chairman of the firm, said, “After looking at the rising number of pet owners we decided to expand our offering to the pet care segment. Understanding that the pets have different body needs, we came up with this keeping in mind the requirements of the pets which are suitable for all breeds.
