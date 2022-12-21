Mankind Pharma forays into pet-care segment

India has seen growth in pet ownership in the last decade which accelerated during the pandemic. Food plays a crucial role in providing pets with health and nutritional value. With this aspiration, Mankind Pharma aims to enhance the health of pets with its medicine, supplements, and grooming ranges.Rajeev Juneja, managing director and vice chairman of the firm, said, “After looking at the rising number of pet owners we decided to expand our offering to the pet care segment. Understanding that the pets have different body needs, we came up with this keeping in mind the requirements of the pets which are suitable for all breeds.