Mankind Pharma gets approval to manufacture, market Covid drug 2-DG

Mankind Pharma has received the licence to manufacture and market oral 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the company said on Thursday. The drug is used for the treatment of COVID-19.

In a statement, the company said, 2-DG was developed by the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior. The clinical trials were conducted by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in association with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

It will manufacture the product at its facilities in Visakhapatnam and Himachal Pradesh, it added.

The office of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on May 1 had permitted the emergency use of 2-DG as an adjunct treatment for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, Mankind Pharma said.

The drug is found to help the hospitalised COVID-19 patients recover faster and is also known to reduce the supplemental oxygen dependency among the COVID-19 patients, it added.

"Our objective behind this agreement is to ensure maximum reach of this medication to the deserving Indian patients suffering from the deadly pandemic," the company said.

Bajaj Healthcare Limited gets license to manufacture 2-DG drug

On Wednesday, Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL) also announced that it has received license from DRDO to manufacture 2-DG drug used in control and treatment of Covid-19.

In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Healthcare said, "...has received a licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to Manufacture and Market of “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose" (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients".

"We are pleased to add 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose to our growing product portfolios after receiving license from DRDO. Our countries medical infrastructure is really struggling with the scarcity of oxygen capacities," Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said.

We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much-needed and timely therapy option. Most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from the use of Deoxy-D-Glucose," Jain added.

2-DG is effective against all variants of COVID-19: Study

Recently, a new study has claimed that DRDO's anti-COVID drug 2-DG is effective against all variants of COVID-19 and the drug reduces virus multiplication.

The study, published on June 15, has not yet been peer-reviewed. It was conducted by Annat Narayan Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Yogesh Rai, Dhiviya Vedagiri and others.

"In this study, we used 2-Deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) to target and inhibit the metabolic reprogramming induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Our results showed that virus infection induces glucose influx and glycolysis resulting in selective high accumulation of the fluorescent glucose/2-DG analogue, 2-NBDG in these cells," the study shows

"Subsequently, 2-DG reduces the virus multiplication and alleviates the cells from infection-induced cytopathic effect (CPE) and cell death," it reads.

(With inputs from agencies)

