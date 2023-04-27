Little retail investor interest in Mankind Pharma IPO1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Mankind Pharma's IPO fails to attract enough retail investors, with the retail quota 8% unsubscribed. The company plans to raise ?4,326 crore through the IPO.
MUMBAI : Billionaire businessman Ramesh Juneja-promoted pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma Ltd, failed to attract enough retail investors till the closing day of its much-awaited IPO—mirroring a global trend of waning interest for fresh equity issuances among retail investors.
