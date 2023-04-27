Little retail investor interest in Mankind Pharma IPO

Mankind Pharma, which created well-known condom brand Manforce Condoms, pregnancy test kit Prega News, and emergency contraceptive brand Unwanted-72, plans to raise ₹4,326 crore through the IPO that was launched during a lull in the primary market. The IPO entails an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 40.06 million shares by its current shareholders and promoters.