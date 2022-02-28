Mankind Pharma to acquire Panacea's formulation brands for 1,872 crore

As per the agreement between the 2 companies, Mankind Pharma is retaining Panacea's sales and marketing team engaged in the particular business. "The transaction marks a very historical event which brings about the perfect confluence of both the organisations to complement each other. Panacea has created a niche in the chronic and transplant business and their products are inherently backed up with thorough R&D and are supported by highly complex and distinctive technology," Mankind Pharma Managing Director and Vice-Chairman Rajeev Juneja said in a statement.