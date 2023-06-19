New Delhi: Mankind Pharma-owned Gas-O-Fast, an antacid product, has signed actors Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta for a new television commercial. The company said it would like to deepen its reach with the Hindi speaking market here.

The new television commercial will be rolled out along with traditional and digital advertisements. The ad aims to portray the common symptoms and after effects of acidity and how it impacts daily lives of people.

The commercial, the brand said, provides solutions to fight acidity problems through the window of light-hearted & humorous experiences of a fun-loving modern day, elderly couple. By roping in such natural talents, the brand aims at capturing the imagination of the audience by creating interesting and relatable incidents that the audience can connect with.

Paresh Rawal said, “The present-day lifestyle of most people, gives rise to a lot of health issues like acidity, gas and indigestion, which are the most common problems faced by the masses; but to one’s surprise people do not pay any heed to such problems. In order to create awareness around these issues we collaborated with them to encourage the audience to take a wholesome remedy for quick relief."

Neena Gupta said, "Taking the message across India, the advertisement enumerates the benefits of resorting to the antacid brand in the most fun and engaging way."

Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing at the company said, “The actors perfectly fit the role of a modern, elderly couple dealing with acidity problems with a sense of witty humour attached to it. Drawing on their popularity, we want to intensify our presence across the country and strengthen the top-of-the-mind recall value amongst the audience. This is the first time the two have been roped opposite each other onscreen, which brings in a certain uniqueness to this pairing."

Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.

The Indian advertising market will hit $11.1 billion in 2022, led primarily by digital advertising which will grow 31.6% and television ads which are expected to increase at 14.5%.

TV will continue to command a higher share of ad spend than digital this year. While the share of digital advertising in India is seen at 33.4% as it is the key medium for digital-first brands and consumer tech companies, TV will garner a 41.8% share in 2022 as it has seen full recovery, boosted by fresh content and sports events such as the Indian Premier League. The report said significant growth is forecast in over-the-top (OTT) platforms, connected TV, online gaming, and e-commerce.