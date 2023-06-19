Mankind Pharma's Gas-O-Fast to release TV ad with Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta2 min read 19 Jun 2023, 12:58 PM IST
The new television commercial will be rolled out along with traditional and digital advertisements
New Delhi: Mankind Pharma-owned Gas-O-Fast, an antacid product, has signed actors Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta for a new television commercial. The company said it would like to deepen its reach with the Hindi speaking market here.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×