Manual reporting of overseas remittances allowed till June end

The government on Monday allowed tax payers making overseas remittances to report the same manually owing to reported difficulties in submission of forms in the revamped portal of the income tax department.

Since non-residents’ income sourced from India is taxable, those who make the remittance from India are required to report the transactions under the Income Tax Act. At present, this filing requirement—a declaration by the payer and a certificate from chartered accountant where needed—are done on the e-filing portal of the tax department.

“In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of income tax forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till June 30 2021," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Authorized dealers are advised to accept such forms till end of June for the purpose of foreign remittances, it said. The ministry said a facility will be offered in the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date.

The new e-filing portal was launched last Monday but many people took to social media to complain about not being able to reach the site. Taking note of these grievances, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last Tuesday urged Infosys Ltd. and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani to ensure the portal does not let down tax payers in service quality. Infosys developed the project.

The portal promises several tax payer friendly features including immediate processing of tax returns for quick issue of refunds and an interactive software for easier preparation of returns.

