Manufacturing PMI slows in Feb
- The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 55.3 in February from 55.4 in January, as factory orders and production rose, albeit at a slower rate, the survey showed.
NEW DELHI : India’s manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February but remained relatively robust amid strong underlying domestic demand despite inflationary pressures, according to a survey by S&P Global.
