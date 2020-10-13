Many corporate boards still face shortage of tech expertise

Roughly a third of CIOs at large firms said they don’t sit on their company’s board, according to a recent global survey by IT recruiting and outsourcing firm Harvey Nash Inc. and KPMG International Ltd. The survey, fielded before and after the pandemic struck, included responses from more than 4,000 corporate technology leaders with a combined IT budget of over $200 billion. One in every 10 companies have no tech executives on the board at all, the report said.