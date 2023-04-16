‘Many innovations were born at Samsung’s India R&D unit’

Many innovations at Samsung were born at SSIR. One flagship product, where end-to-end ownership and development were driven out of SSIR, is our Exynos system-on-a-chip (integrated circuit design combining elements of electronic devices on a single chip) which is equipped with a 5G modem and neural network processing unit (for artificial intelligence applications) and powers mobile devices and cars. Our ISOCELL image sensors, too, use advanced pixel technology to power your phone and car cameras. At SSIR, we tune and qualify sensors, memory and storage devices to ensure that they function well under all conditions (severe heat, biting cold, rough weather). Further, sensors in many commercially-available phones globally have been designed at SSIR. Moreover, the world’s first 108MP camera was planned and created by the engineers at SSIR—from designing the specifications, hardware and final software development. SSIR is also among the first to adopt a more advanced transistor architecture, as we (at Samsung Foundry) continue to establish our leadership with the production of the 3nm (nanometre) process node applying Gate-All-Around (for improving performance, reduce power consumption and increase transistor density).