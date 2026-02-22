MUMBAI: For more than two decades, Manyavar shaped how India’s aspirational middle class shopped for weddings. Now, slowing discretionary spending and a surge of organized rivals are challenging one of India’s best-known wedding-focused apparel brands.
Manyavar built India’s wedding-wear market. Now it’s losing ground
SummaryAs India’s ethnic wear market expands, competition and weaker discretionary demand are weighing on Vedant Fashions’ flagship brand.
MUMBAI: For more than two decades, Manyavar shaped how India’s aspirational middle class shopped for weddings. Now, slowing discretionary spending and a surge of organized rivals are challenging one of India’s best-known wedding-focused apparel brands.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More