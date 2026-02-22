Manyavar built India’s wedding-wear market. Now it’s losing ground

Brokerage reports indicate the slowdown began in FY24, when revenue declined 2.4% year-on-year, and persisted into FY25, with nine-month revenue down 7.5% and third-quarter revenue falling 8.4%. Same-store sales growth has remained under pressure, with SSSG at -4.5% year-on-year in Q3FY26 and 1.8% for 9MFY26. Store expansion has also slowed, from 58 additions in FY23 to 46 in FY24, 25 in FY25 and 14 stores in 9MFY26.