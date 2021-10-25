NEW DELHI : Ethnic wear retailer Manyavar—part of Kolkata-headquartered Vedant Fashions Ltd on Monday said it has partnered International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official Indian wear partner of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Manyavar went live with the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 from the Super 12 stage games which commenced on 23 October 2021 with Australia vs South Africa match at Abu Dhabi. As part of the association, Manyavar will have its presence on-ground and on the digital assets of ICC, the Kolkata-based company said in a release on Monday.

Manyavar, which largely participates in the branded Indian wedding-wear market, has been associated with cricketing properties in the past. The brand is known for its association with Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils as their ‘Official Indian Wear Partner’ for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Manyavar is the flagship brand of Vedant Fashions Ltd; apart from that the company also retails Manthan that is positioned as a value brand catering to the demands of mid-market. Twamev, on the other hand, caters to the premium category. It also sells wedding and occasion wear for women—through Mohey, and caters to the entire family with its regional heritage brand, Mebaz.

"Manyavar as a brand embraces celebration and togetherness and cricket is the biggest celebration in the country which brings people of every age group together. Therefore, our association with cricket is a natural extension," said Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer, Vedant Fashions Ltd.

The company’s longstanding partnership with IPL has resulted in good recall for brand Manyavar, Modi said.

The association with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will help us further cement the brand in hearts and minds of our consumers, he added.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is running from 17 October to 14 November 2021—with matches in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.