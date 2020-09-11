More innovations needed to change merchant behaviour

Srinivas Nidugondi, senior vice president and chief operating officer, mobile financial solutions, Comviva, said that the shift to digital payment systems within a short span was a challenge. “Onboarding merchants and nano-merchants within a short time to adopt fintech solutions has been a learning in itself. There is more opportunity in enabling their access to finance through solutions like micro-atms, pushing for apps where possible and enabling feature phone solutions for the rural ecosystem," he said.