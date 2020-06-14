Mapletree buys into warehouse near Pune

Rohit Hegde, managing director, KSH Infra, confirmed the transaction. “We’re developing the facility with a local partner; of the 1.2 million, 700,000 sq. ft belongs to us, which is what we have sold. The construction will be complete in June 2021 and we will be in the market for tenants from October to December." He declined to specify the identity of the buyer or the deal value.