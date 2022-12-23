Mapletree Investments Acquires KSH Infra’s logistics asset

According to Jakhar, the warehousing industry is growing at about 40 million square feet a year, with rising interest from institutional investors. However, one of the key challenges to India’s warehousing real estate segment is the shortage of land parcels for development of such real estate. This comes in the backdrop of a 9% YoY growth in demand seen for industrial and warehousing real estate in India’s top cities in October, according to a report by Colliers International.