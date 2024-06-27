Companies
MapmyIndia aims for ₹1,000 cr of revenue by FY27 but faces speed bumps galore
Mansi Verma 6 min read 27 Jun 2024, 04:13 PM IST
SummaryThe company is betting on its new analytics business ClarityX to achieve the target, but faces intense competition on this front and in its legacy mapping business.
Digital mapping company MapmyIndia is banking on growth in its analytics business and its overseas expansion efforts to achieve ₹1,000 crore in revenue by 2027. However, the company might face challenges on the way, including heightened competition in both its legacy maps business and its new analytics offering.
