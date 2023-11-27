comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Companies / News/  MapmyIndia board gives nod to raise funds up to 500 crore via QIP route
Back Back

MapmyIndia board gives nod to raise funds up to ₹500 crore via QIP route

 Livemint

The fund raise would be subject to the receipt of necessary approvals from the company's shareholders, and regulatory and statutory bodies, MapmyIndia owner CE Info Systems said.

MapmyIndia ended 0.39% higher on the BSE in the last trading session on November 24. Photo: Courtesy MapmyIndia websitePremium
MapmyIndia ended 0.39% higher on the BSE in the last trading session on November 24. Photo: Courtesy MapmyIndia website

The board of directors of MapmyIndia, in a meeting held on November 27, gave its nod to the proposal for raising funds up to 500 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, a regulatory filing stated.

The board inter-alia approved the “raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of 2/- each of the company, for an aggregate amount not exceeding 500 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of qualified institutional placement in accordance with the applicable laws", CE Info Systems Ltd, the owner of MapmyIndia, informed the exchanges.

The fund raise would be subject to the receipt of necessary approvals from the company's shareholders, and regulatory and statutory bodies, it added.

Also Read: A desi company is plotting a challenge to Google Maps

The announcement from MapmyIndia came on a day when the stock markets are closed due to a public holiday. In the last trading session on November 24, the company's shares settled at 2,200.45 apiece on the BSE, higher by 0.39 percent as against the previous day's close.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

In the quarter ended September 2023, MapmyIndia reported a net profit of 33 crore, which was 30 percent higher as against 25.4 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations came in at 91.1 crore, higher by 19.4 percent as compared to 76.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

MapmyIndia, founded in 1995, is seen as a domestic competitor of Google Maps. It made its market debut in December 2021, following a successful initial public offering (IPO) that was subscribed 155 times. On debut, the company's market capitalisation was over 8,000 crore.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 02:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App