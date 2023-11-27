MapmyIndia board gives nod to raise funds up to ₹500 crore via QIP route
The fund raise would be subject to the receipt of necessary approvals from the company's shareholders, and regulatory and statutory bodies, MapmyIndia owner CE Info Systems said.
The board of directors of MapmyIndia, in a meeting held on November 27, gave its nod to the proposal for raising funds up to ₹500 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, a regulatory filing stated.
