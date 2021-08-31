MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale of 7.55 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. An OFS consist of 3.07 million shares by Rashmi Verma, upto 2.03 million shares by Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte, upto 1.03 million shares by Zenrin Co, upto 1.42 million shares by other shareholders.

Currently, Rakesh Kumar Verma holds 28.65% stake while Rashmi Verma has 35.88% stake in the firm. The firm is backed by Qualcomm Inc and Walmart Inc.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the lead managers to the issue.

MapmyIndia, a digital mapping company whose data powers Apple Inc's maps and Amazon.com Inc's Alexa in India, is a leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location based IoT technologies. The firm provide products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and IoT for the Indian market under the (MapmyIndia) brand, and for the international market under the (Mappls) brand.

Its digital maps cover 6.29 million kilometres of roads in India, representing 98.50% of India’s road network which was 6.39 million kilometres as at March 31, 2019, on a provisional basis as per the Annual Report of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India for the year 2020–2021.

Currently, the firms digital map data provides location, navigation, analytics and other information for 7,933 towns, 6,37,472 villages, 17.79 million places across many categories such as restaurants, retail shops, malls, ATMs, hotels, police stations, electric vehicle charging stations etc, and 14.51 million house or building addresses. The firm has also started to build and release digital maps for countries outside India such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, UAE and Egypt.

The delhi headquartered firm said Apple products use MapmyIndia maps as do payment gateways like PayTm, PhonePe, or e-commerce food delivery platforms like McDonalds, REBEL Food~Eat Sure, Grofers, Cars24. Store locators by companies like SBI Branch Locator, Bajaj Finserv, Single Interface, BFL, Prasar Bharti DTH Dealer locator use the same. Ride hailing apps like Malbork or web apps like Magic Bricks, 99acres use MapmyIndia too. Customer complaint app of India’s largest phone providers- Airtel. Emergency response apps by Paras Hospital, CoWIN, or the GVK EMRI Emergency Ambulance Dispatching. FMCGs like Patanjali Ayurveda or Asian paint and utilities like Tata Power use its products and services too.

As of fiscal year 2021, its total revenue stood at ₹152.46 crore against ₹148.63 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at ₹59.43 crore versus ₹23.20 crore last year.

