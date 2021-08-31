MapmyIndia files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

The delhi headquartered firm said Apple products use MapmyIndia maps as do payment gateways like PayTm, PhonePe, or e-commerce food delivery platforms like McDonalds, REBEL Food~Eat Sure, Grofers, Cars24. Store locators by companies like SBI Branch Locator, Bajaj Finserv, Single Interface, BFL, Prasar Bharti DTH Dealer locator use the same. Ride hailing apps like Malbork or web apps like Magic Bricks, 99acres use MapmyIndia too. Customer complaint app of India’s largest phone providers- Airtel. Emergency response apps by Paras Hospital, CoWIN, or the GVK EMRI Emergency Ambulance Dispatching. FMCGs like Patanjali Ayurveda or Asian paint and utilities like Tata Power use its products and services too.