MapMyIndia's Board of Directors scrapped the decision to invest ₹35 crore in exchange of 10 per cent stake in outgoing CEO Rohan Verma's new business venture, on Monday. Shares were trading higher on December 9.
Indian digital map provider CE Info Systems Ltd, or MapMyIndia's board of directors, announced on Monday, December 9 that the company will not invest in the outgoing CEO Rohan Verma's new venture.
“MapMyIndia’s Board has reversed its decision to make any equity or debt investment in a proposed new company. The Board will continue to explore and evaluate various opportunities in respect to B2C, while re-calibrating its investments in B2C segment," said the company in the official statement on Monday.
Earlier, the company was set to invest ₹35 crore via compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) in exchange for 10 per cent of Rohan Verma's startup.
