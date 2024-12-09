Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  MapMyIndia takes a u-turn, scraps decision to invest in outgoing CEO Rohan Verma’s startup
BREAKING NEWS

MapMyIndia takes a u-turn, scraps decision to invest in outgoing CEO Rohan Verma’s startup

Anubhav Mukherjee

MapMyIndia's Board of Directors scrapped the decision to invest 35 crore in exchange of 10 per cent stake in outgoing CEO Rohan Verma's new business venture, on Monday. Shares were trading higher on December 9.

MapMyIndia scrapped its decision to invest 35 crore into outgoing CEO Rohan Verma's startup on Monday, December 9, as per the BSE filing.

Indian digital map provider CE Info Systems Ltd, or MapMyIndia's board of directors, announced on Monday, December 9 that the company will not invest in the outgoing CEO Rohan Verma's new venture.

“MapMyIndia’s Board has reversed its decision to make any equity or debt investment in a proposed new company. The Board will continue to explore and evaluate various opportunities in respect to B2C, while re-calibrating its investments in B2C segment," said the company in the official statement on Monday.

Earlier, the company was set to invest 35 crore via compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) in exchange for 10 per cent of Rohan Verma's startup.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
