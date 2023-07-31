Maran vs SpiceJet: Delhi HC upholds 2018 arbitration award; Maran to get ₹579 crore plus interest1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST
The decision paves the way for the enforcement of the award. The execution proceedings against the award are pending before another bench of the Delhi High Court, and a hearing in the matter is scheduled for 5 September
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld a 2018 arbitration decision which had asked low-cost airline SpiceJet and Ajay Singh to refund ₹579 crore plus interest to former promoter Kalanithi Maran.
