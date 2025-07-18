Marathon’s Richards Says Private Credit Has Plenty Room to Grow

(Bloomberg) -- Private credit funds haven’t reached close to their peak and opportunistic strategies in the private capital sector will continue to grow in the next ten years, according to Marathon Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Bruce Richards.

Richards responded to a question about whether private credit has hit a plateau, following comments from JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon earlier this week that the market may have “hit a peak.”

“We all love Jamie Dimon, he does a great job, but look at the end of the day, Jamie’s talking his book,” Richards said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Of course he wouldn’t like to see as much capital being raised in private credit funds, in fact he would like to see a lot less. By talking that game, so that way, he can get back in the game.”

While public credit still vastly outsizes the $1.7 trillion private debt, Richards said he’s expecting they’ll eventually level out to a one-to-one even split, as the private sector continues to finance risk.

Part of that growth will come from partnering with banks, according to Richards. The firm is continuing to collaborate with its bank partners, including Webster Financial Corp. to originate deals and grow its presence, Richards said.

Asset-backed finance is also a growth opportunity for private credit lenders, he said. Marathon, which specializes in direct lending and distressed debt investing, is onto its fifth vintage dedicated to asset-backed deals, totaling $30 billion.

“It will be as big as direct lending in five to seven years,” Richards said.

