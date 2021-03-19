Marc Llistosella not to join Tata motors as the CEO & MD of India business

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Daimler veteran, Marc Llistosella, will not join Tata Motors Ltd – country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer - as the chief executive and managing director of its India business, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Llistosella was supposed to take over the reins of the company from Guenter Butschek from July 1,2021.

“Tata Motors wishes to announce that Mr. Marc Llistosella Y Bischoff who was to join Tata Motors as its CEO & Managing Director effective from July 1, 2021 , will not be joining Tata Motors as its CEO & Managing Director as previously announced on February 12, 2021 . As mentioned in our said earlier letter, Mr.Guenter Butschek will continue as the CEO & Managing Director till June 30, 2021 ," the company said in a statement.

On February 12, the Mumbai based automaker named Marc Llistosella as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of its India business which comprises the commercial and passenger vehicle businesses. In his last assignment, Llistosella served as president and chief executive of Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., a unit of Germany's Daimler.

Llistosella was supposed to have taken over the India business of Tata Motors at a time when its commercial vehicle sales have been hit by the pandemic and the management is scouting for a strategic investor for its passenger vehicle business unit.

Driven by ballooning losses due to declining sales, Tata Motors has also embarked on a stringent cost-cutting programme to turn profitable and reduce debt over the last two years. The appointment of Llistosella indicates Tata Sons, the parent of Tata Motors, will focus on the commercial vehicle business to drive profitability of its India operations and grow the international business, especially in the Asian markets.