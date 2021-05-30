OPEN APP
BENGALURU : Bengaluru: Margins of IT companies are likely to be hit as clients renegotiate pricing and key geographies like the US and the UK begin to open up.

Higher profitability on the back of covid-led tailwinds like work-from-home and “offshorization" are transient in nature and are unlikely to outlive the pandemic, ICICI Securities said in a note.

“Even if they do, we expect their impact will be more or less blunted as clients renegotiate aspects like pricing/quality of deliverables in the new normal."

Given the covid situation in India, resumption of office and overseas travel may at least be a couple of quarters away. However, in core markets like the US/UK which are progressing well on vaccination front, the situation is relatively rosy.

“Hence, it is not unreasonable to expect resumption of office/marketing events in these geographies in the near term," the brokerage firm said.

Over the last 16 months, new project ramp ups have been virtual and largely offshore leading to higher margins, but the trend is expected to reverse.

“Consequent rise in share of onsite effort, employee absenteeism in India, catch-up investments and acquisitions will likely translate into pre-covid (or lower) margins," the brokerage firm said.

