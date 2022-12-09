"The addition of Purité de Prôvence and Ôliv presents an opportunity to significantly expand our play in female beauty and personal care category and therefore increase our total addressable market in a high growth country like Vietnam. Both brands have established a distinct natural proposition and scaled up profitably in a rather short span of time. We are buoyant about the medium-term prospects of beauty and personal care category in Vietnam and expect to further stepup growth and profitability through investing in brand building and leveraging various operational synergies with our existing portfolio over the next few years," said Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico Limited.