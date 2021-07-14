FMCG major Marico Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has acquired 60% stake in Apcos Naturals Private Limited, which owns the Ayurvedic beauty brand ‘Just Herbs’ for an undisclosed consideration.

This equity stake will be acquired over a period of two years, through primary infusion and secondary buy-outs, the company said in a statement.

"The investment is in line with Marico’s strategy to accelerate its digital transformation journey through building scalable digital-first brands, either organically or inorganically, as well as to preimumise its play in personal care," the FMCG major stated.

Marico is set to acquire 52.4% of the total paid-up share capital by July 31, 2021 and the balance stake of 7.6% by March 31, 2023 as per the conditions set out in the Shareholders agreement.

Co-founded by CEO, Arush Chopra, and Brand Director, Megha Sabhlok, Apcos Naturals Private Limited owns “Just Herbs" is a line of Ayurvedic results-driven skin and hair care offerings, made from organic and wildcrafted ingredients.

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico Limited, said, “Just Herbs presents an exciting and differentiated opportunity to have a meaningful play in Ayurveda-led beauty categories. The brand has built a healthy consumer franchise on the back of the quality and efficacy of its offerings. The digital presence it has built in a short span of time is impressive and we strongly believe in its potential to reach critical mass over the next couple of years. This investment is another step towards our aspiration to build a portfolio of at least three ₹100-crore plus digital brands within the next three years."

Arush Chopra, CEO and Co-founder, Apcos Naturals Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to have entered into a strategic partnership with Marico...We are very positive about the future prospects of this partnership and look forward to a fruitful journey with the team."

