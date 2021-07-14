Marico acquires majority stake in Apcos Naturals that owns 'Just Herbs'

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico Limited, said, “Just Herbs presents an exciting and differentiated opportunity to have a meaningful play in Ayurveda-led beauty categories. The brand has built a healthy consumer franchise on the back of the quality and efficacy of its offerings. The digital presence it has built in a short span of time is impressive and we strongly believe in its potential to reach critical mass over the next couple of years. This investment is another step towards our aspiration to build a portfolio of at least three ₹100-crore plus digital brands within the next three years."