Marico to acquire majority stake in nutrition brand Plix for ₹369 cr1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:13 PM IST
The acquisition of 32.75% of the paid-up share capital of Satiya Nutraceuticals on a fully diluted basis, through primary infusion and secondary buyouts, was completed on 26 July 2023.
NEW DELHI : Packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Ltd that owns plant-based nutrition brand Plix for ₹369 crore.
