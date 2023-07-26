Marico to acquire majority stake in nutrition brand Plix for 369 cr

The acquisition of 32.75% of the paid-up share capital of Satiya Nutraceuticals on a fully diluted basis, through primary infusion and secondary buyouts, was completed on 26 July 2023; acquisition of remaining 25.25% of the paid-up share capital of the company will be completed in one or more tranches by May 2025, subject to terms and conditions of the definitive agreements, the company said in its filing.

