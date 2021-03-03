OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Marico declares interim dividend of 4.50 per share

FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of 4.50 per equity share for FY2020-21.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting... approved the declaration of second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of 4.50 per equity share of 1 each, being 450 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital of 129.13 crore," Marico said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Shares of Marico were trading 0.62 per cent higher at 409 apiece on the BSE. P

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout