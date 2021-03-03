FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share for FY2020-21.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting... approved the declaration of second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of ₹4.50 per equity share of ₹1 each, being 450 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital of ₹129.13 crore," Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Marico were trading 0.62 per cent higher at ₹409 apiece on the BSE. P

