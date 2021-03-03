Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Marico declares interim dividend of 4.50 per share
Marico on Wednesday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of 4.50 per equity share for FY2020-21.

Marico declares interim dividend of 4.50 per share

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Staff Writer

Shares of Marico were trading 0.62 per cent higher at 409 apiece on the BSE.

FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of 4.50 per equity share for FY2020-21.

FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of 4.50 per equity share for FY2020-21.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting... approved the declaration of second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of 4.50 per equity share of 1 each, being 450 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital of 129.13 crore," Marico said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting... approved the declaration of second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of 4.50 per equity share of 1 each, being 450 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital of 129.13 crore," Marico said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Shares of Marico were trading 0.62 per cent higher at 409 apiece on the BSE. P

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.