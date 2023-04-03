Marico expected to post low single-digit Q4 consolidated revenue2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
- Marico noted that FMCG sector witnessed gradual recovery with year-on-year volume trends improving in each quarte
FMCG major Marico Ltd on Monday that the firm's consolidated revenue will be in low single digit in the March quarter on a year-on-year basis with gradual recovery with year-on-year volume trends as urban and premium categories being stable.
