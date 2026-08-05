Marico eyes strong FY27 volume growth after best Q1 in five years

Marico Ltd expects strong volume-led growth to continue through the rest of FY27, as improving monsoon conditions, easing input costs and a broader product portfolio reinforce management's confidence after the company's strongest domestic volume growth in five years.
“We are extremely confident of delivering high single-digit volume growth and aspire to achieve double-digit volume growth in at least one, if not more, of the remaining three quarters of the year,” managing director and chief executive officer Saugata Gupta told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.