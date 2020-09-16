Marico joins other FMCG companies to launch ayurvedic products

NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd on Wednesday launched immunity-boosting products under its Saffola brand as the pandemic piques consumer interest in items with natural ingredients.

The products under Saffola ImmuniVeda include a Saffola Kadha mix and Saffola turmeric milk mix, expanding the flagship cooking oil brand which also sells packaged oats, honey and gourmet foods.

“There has been a marked change in consumption habits, with consumers looking for preventive solutions in healthy and immunity-boosting space. The new range of Saffola ImmuniVeda ayurvedic products—the Kadha Mix and the Golden Turmeric Milk Mix - are contemporary format innovations...," said Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer, India sales and chief executive officer, new business, Marico Limited.

These will be available across modern trade outlets, Saffola Stores and e-commerce platforms.

Fast moving consumer goods companies, especially those selling packaged foods, have seen a significant surge in demand as in-home consumption has zoomed following the lockdown. Moreover, anxious shoppers have also taken to sanitizers, home cleaning products, vegetable washes, and anti-bacterial soaps due to growing concerns about health and safety.

Across companies--ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, CavinKare, Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Marico--innovation pipeline in these categories has held steady.

Over the last few months, Marico has launched Veggie Clean and a range of surface disinfectant sprays. It recently introduced Saffola Honey.

"This is one of the several new launches in the pipeline for the company in the coming months in either existing or new categories," Marico said.

While demand for immunity boosting foods, mixes and beverages with herbal and Ayurvedic ingredients has been on an upswing, it has been accelerated by the government’s guidelines advising people to consume turmeric milk, chyawanprash, giloy powder.

These products are only recommended as wellness foods and not as a remedy or cure for any illness.

In July, market researcher Nielsen reported an uptick in demand for branded honey, turmeric and chyawanprash. Safety and immunity will remain embedded in consumer behaviour for a long time, Nielsen had then said.

