Marico may seek legal redressal if ASCI doesn't resolve honey issue

New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd. , on Monday said it will work through the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) over misleading claims made by rival Dabur to substantiate the purity of its honey but could look at a legal recourse if needed as the two spar over winning consumer trust in the branded honey market.

“If somebody makes a false claim, which damages me, there are bodies like ASCI where I go to. If I tomorrow were not to agree with ASCI, there are other legal options that I have that I would like to avail. Unfortunately, the fact is today, that we are in a place where what has happened is that we are now, listening to a lot of things in the media, which...better be clarified," Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer (COO), India Sales & CEO, new business, Marico India said.

Even though Dabur and Marico had been squabbling over each other's claims in ads through complains to ASCI, the war between the two companies intensifies in the aftermath of a report published by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) last week which found several honey brands in India to be adulterated with sugar syrup.

Dabur, Patanjali and Emami’s Zandu were named among brands that failed the globally-accepted Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test used to detect sugar syrups in honey. Marico’s Saffola honey, launched in June this year, emerged as one of the three brands that cleared NMR.

Dabur first challenged Marico’s purity claims before ASCI in June itself. Marico was able to show all its NMR test reports from an independent international laboratory for different batches to satisfy ASCI about the genuineness of the claims, Marico said in a statement on Monday.

Marico's Mishra said the company will continue reaching out to consumers and invest behind marketing the brand if demand continues to go up.

“I will go through the linear route; I will talk to my consumer. As far as I'm concerned, there has not been a single report where I failed and nor will I feel ever because I will follow the highest quality standard on this.… Having said that, if people do something and they damage the brand and do something beyond that, that is a very hypothetical scenario, but I'm sure all options are open, we'll figure out that when we cross the bridge," Mishra said.

Even though Marico had moved ASCI in October against Dabur's misleading claims around purity, it lodged a complaint again earlier this month.

“Marico has now filed a new complaint before ASCI on December 03, 2020, against Dabur’s recent misleading claims that “Dabur honey has passed the German NMR test" and that it is “Source NMR tested". ASCI has accepted the complaint and fixed the matter for hearing before its expert panel," Marico said in a statement.

On Sunday, Dabur said that it is filing a complaint before ASCI against Marico claiming that its Saffola brand has actually failed the NMR test. “Test reports clearly indicate presence of sugar syrup in Saffola honey. Their claim on NMR test is misleading the consumers," a Dabur spokesperson said.

Dabur has so far denied findings of the CSE report and called its investigation “motivated". It added that it is compliant with the country’s food regulator’s mandate for testing honey.

