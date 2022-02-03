Underlining its commitment to sustainable value creation, Marico Ltd on Thursday outlined its plans to achieve net zero emissions in its global operations by 2040.

To accomplish this goal, Marico looks to introduce multiple sustainability initiatives across its global operations with a view of curbing GHG emissions and promoting a carbon-neutral business agenda.

Globally, it aims to transition to 100% certified carbon neutral operations, utilizing 100% renewable energy for electrical and thermal requirements while reducing direct GHG emissions across global footprint.

The FMCG major will also move to sustainable built environments across its offices and major operational units, apart from tracking and reporting carbon sequestration potential from afforestation drives.

Further, the company will integrate carbon neutrality measures across all existing and future product configurations and processes, conducting a thorough analysis of business risks and opportunities to create strategies that enable its transition to net-zero operations.

On Thursday, Marico shares closed 0.80% lower at ₹501.25 apiece on NSE.

“The rise in global temperatures is creating conditions ripe for climate-related disasters at an unprecedented scale, from extreme heat waves and droughts to flash floods and cyclones. To contain, mitigate, and reverse this threat, businesses must embrace their role as responsible corporate citizens and transition to a carbon-neutral framework, as swiftly as possible," said Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta.

"At Marico, we are taking responsibility for our actions by announcing our vision to achieve net-zero emissions across our global operations by 2040. As part of this goal, we will be integrating carbon-neutral strategies into our operations and take consistent steps to minimize our carbon footprint in the long run," Saugata Gupta added.

