New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd has integrated its Saffola Store with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The association will open new avenues for growth, collaboration, and enhanced digital experiences, the company said on Monday. Saffola Store is the company’s direct-to-consumer platform for edible oil and packaged food brand Saffola.

The ONDC network, initiated by the Centre, is a digital commerce network that aims to empower businesses and consumers. The initiative creates an inclusive ecosystem aimed at dramatically increasing e-commerce penetration in India and enabling population-scale inclusion of all types and sizes of sellers.

“While the e-commerce market in India has grown at an exponential pace over the past decade, online FMCG retail is yet to make significant inroads into rural and semi-urban markets. Tech-led interventions such as ONDC mark a sustained effort to bring together various stakeholders within the FMCG and retail value chain to solve this challenge. With Saffola Store integration with ONDC at such a formative stage, we look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to explore the different ways in which we can use technology to unlock and maximise its value and impact," said Sanjay Mishra, COO India Business and CEO New Business, Marico Limited.

India’s packaged consumer goods companies are among the front-runners when it comes to adopting e-commerce in. In fact, groceries, food and beverages were among the first to be rolled out on ONDC last September.

The integration will also facilitate efficient order fulfilment, ensuring timely delivery of products to consumers’ doorsteps, said T.Koshy, managing director & chief executive officer, at ONDC.

Marico sells packaged goods under brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Nihar Naturals, Mediker,Set Wet, Livon, Just Herbs, True Elements and Beardo.