Marico partners ONDC for Saffola Store1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 02:05 PM IST
The association will open new avenues for growth, collaboration, and enhanced digital experiences, the company said on Monday. Saffola Store is the company’s direct-to-consumer platform for edible oil and packaged food brand Saffola.
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd has integrated its Saffola Store with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
