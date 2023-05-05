Marico PAT up 18.7%

On Friday the company also announced the re-appointment of Gupta as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a term of two years with effect from 01 April, 2024 to 31 March, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders. Marico also appointed Rajan Bharti Mittal as an additional director in the capacity of independent director for a term of five consecutive years effective July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028. Gupta joined Marico in 2004 as the head of marketing and was elevated to CEO of India business in 2007. In 2014, he took over as Managing Director of the company.