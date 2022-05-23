Marico picks up 54% in True Elements

True Elements plans to significantly ramp up its offline presence over the next few years. In FY21, the company reported ₹54.3 crore in sales. “Acquisition of equity shares of HW Wellness was completed at a mutually agreed pre-money enterprise valuation. The said pre-money enterprise valuation has not been disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality," Marico said.

