"While the input cost environment has turned challenging in the short term, the Company expects these trends to be transient and correct from Q2 next year. Notwithstanding the quarterly variations in volume growth/margins over the last 15 months, the Company maintains its aspiration of delivering sustainable and profitable volume-led growth over the medium term, on the back of the strengthening brand equity of its core franchises and progressively driving and scaling up new engines of growth," it further added.

