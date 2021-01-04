Marico releases Q3 business update, says India delivered double-digit growth

FMCG brand Marico Ltd on Monday released its quarterly business update for the third quarter FY21 witnessed in the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. "The quarter was characterized by a faster than expected recovery in consumer sentiment in India aided by the festival season and a declining COVID-19 graph," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also said that India business delivered a strong performance with double-digit volume growth. Revenue growth was in tandem with volume growth. Furthermore, Parachute Coconut Oil delivered ahead of its medium-term aspiration. Saffola Edible Oils continued its growth momentum, delivering double-digit volume growth, it said in a statement.

Value Added Hair Oils also exhibited strength with a broad-based sharp recovery across sub-segments leading to overall double-digit growth for the category. The Foods portfolio continued to witness exponential growth in line with the near-term aspiration, backed by strong performance in both the base foods and the new product launches, Marico said.

"There was a steady revival in discretionary categories with the Premium Personal Care portfolios witnessing improving trends sequentially, however, still posting a modest decline on a year-on-year basis," the company stated.

In terms of international business, the Indian FMCG brand said that its business had a resilient quarter with high single-digit constant currency growth, led by double-digit constant currency growth in Bangladesh and recovery in few other markets.

"The quarter was also characterized by inflationary pressure in key raw materials necessitating cutting back of some promotions and taking effective price increases across both Parachute and Saffola edible oil portfolios," it said.

In a Covid-hit year, Marico also mentioned that it "maintains an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year provided COVID and economic situation continues to improve."

"The Company remains steadfast in its medium-term aspiration of delivering sustainable and profitable volume led growth, building on strong brand equity across core franchisees and progressively driving and scaling up new engines of growth," it added.

It needs to be noted that Marico's Q3 business update seeks to provide an overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends witnessed in the quarter ended 31 December 2020. "This will be followed by a detailed information update once the Board approves the financial results for Q3 FY21," it said.

Shares of MARICO LTD. was last trading in BSE at ₹416.85, up 2.15% or 10.75 points as compared to the previous close of ₹402.4.













