Marico reports faster-than-expected recovery in consumer sentiment in Q3

Saffola edible oils continued its growth momentum, delivering double-digit volume growth. Value-added hair oils, including brands such as Nihar Naturals Shanti Amla Badam, that was impacted by the lockdown in the first quarter, also exhibited strength with a broad-based sharp recovery across sub segments leading to overall double-digit growth for the category, it said. The foods portfolio, including oats, continued to witness exponential growth, backed by strong performance in both the base foods and the new product launches, it said in its update.