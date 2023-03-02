Marico, RP differ over FRL insolvency

Earlier, 13 firms, including Reliance Retail, Capri Global Holdings and United Biotech had evinced interest in buying Future Retail, but none of the companies submitted their final plans to turn around the company. Meanwhile, proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services, had written to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking regulatory scrutiny on the Future group companies. In a letter to Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, it said that a greater regulatory scrutiny is required by Sebi and RBI as over ₹60,000 crore of public wealth has already been destroyed systematically by the promoters of the Future group. InGovern also said that the Future group has a high number of retail shareholders and the loss of wealth of public shareholders will be much more than what it would be for the Adani group companies.

