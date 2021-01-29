Marico targets 100 cr revenue from honey brand by next year

“Saffola honey is ramping up very well, much ahead of our launch estimates. Looking at offtake trends, our growth was limited by supply-led capacity constraints, which we plan to overcome in the next few quarters. In honey, we have reached close to double-digit market share in modern trade chains and crossed 20% market share in e-commerce. These two channels are over-indexed in the honey category," Gupta said. The move will set the pace for Marico to expand its foods portfolio.