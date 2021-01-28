Marico targets 100 crore revenue from honey brand by next year

NEW DELHI : Fast moving consumer goods company Marico Ltd has set a target to record ₹100 crore in revenue from its Saffola brand of packaged honey by next year as it benefits from the recent claims around purity of its honey and reinforces efforts to expand its packaged and health foods offerings.

“Our aspiration is to touch the ₹100 crore mark in revenues by next year, which will make it one of the fastest ₹100 crore journey in the mid-sized foods category, considering that we extended this brand nationally only in November-December 2020," Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico Ltd, told investors during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

Saffola Honey was launched in June 2020, in line with the growing demand for health and immunity-building products in the country as consumer concerns around health foods rose.

However, a report by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), further helped the Saffola brand honey. In December, CSE found several Indian honey brands to be adulterated with sugar syrup. Dabur, Patanjali and Emami’s Zandu were named among brands that allegedly failed the globally accepted nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) test.

Marico’s Saffola branded honey emerged as one of the brands that cleared the test.

Gupta said demand for Marico’s honey is much ahead of estimates. The brand that was largely rolled out across e-commerce and modern trade channels, has since commenced distribution in general trade. The brand faced some capacity issues in December and January that have now been remedied.

“Saffola honey is ramping up very well, much ahead of our launch estimates. In fact, looking at offtake trends, our growth was limited by supply-led capacity constraints, which we plan to overcome in the next few quarters. In honey, we have reached close to double-digit market share in modern trade chains and crossed 20% market share in e-commerce. These two channels are over indexed in the honey category," Gupta said.

The move will set pace for Marico to expand its foods portfolio as it grows its portfolio beyond its core hair oil brands.

The maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola oats has set a target of achieving ₹400 to ₹500 crore in sales from packaged foods in the next fiscal. “Food is far more aggressive strategy to grow. Last year we did something slightly below Rs200 crore (in foods). We are extremely confident of getting into Rs300 crore plus this year and then getting into a Rs450 crore to Rs500 crore number in the following years so that becomes a critical mass. We believe food is something which has significant tailwinds," Gupta told Mint in an interview in September.

Marico announced its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, reporting a 13% jump in December quarter profit. India volumes grew 15% during the quarter helped by recovery in its value-added hair oils and growth in foods; while consolidated revenue from operations was up 16.3% to touch ₹2,122 crore, the company said.

India's packaged honey market is dominated by rival Dabur. Dabur is set to announce its third quarter earnings on Friday.

The CSE report set off a series of damage-control efforts by several brands, including mass advertising and complaints with advertising watchdog, Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via