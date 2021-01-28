Marico targets 100 crore revenue from honey brand by next year

The maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola oats has set a target of achieving ₹400 to ₹500 crore in sales from packaged foods in the next fiscal. “Food is far more aggressive strategy to grow. Last year we did something slightly below Rs200 crore (in foods). We are extremely confident of getting into Rs300 crore plus this year and then getting into a Rs450 crore to Rs500 crore number in the following years so that becomes a critical mass. We believe food is something which has significant tailwinds," Gupta told Mint in an interview in September.

